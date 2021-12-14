Deputies searching for out-of-compliance sex offender from Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an out-of-compliance registered sex offender.

33-year-old Charles Sneed is a registered sex offender convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child. Deputies say he has failed to register his new address with law enforcement – a requirement each year under the law.

Authorities said Sneed’s last known address was in Squaw Valley. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo above his right eyebrow of the name “Sarhya.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sneed is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.