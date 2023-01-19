FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is facing charges for years of physically abusing a woman and for holding her captive, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced on Thursday.

Officials say, domestic violence detectives with the FCSO arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas, CA.

On Dec. 18, a woman flagged down a driver for help along Highway 168 near Shaver Lake. Authorities say she explained to the driver she was in danger and wished to be taken to a safe location.

The driver dropped her off at a business in the town of Shaver Lake. An employee noticed she had injuries and contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the official report says.

Deputies say they responded and contacted the woman, she explained that she was staying in a travel trailer with a man that was later identified as Riester.

The woman told deputies she feared for her life and escaped the trailer and looked for help from anyone who may be driving along the highway.

Officials say they unable to gather specific details about how the woman suffered the injuries, so arrangements were made to have her taken to the hospital for medical treatment and to receive special services due to being considered a victim of domestic violence.

FCSO detectives took over the investigation and were eventually able to interview the woman and learned she had been in a verbally and physically abusive relationship for several years that became physically worse, according to the authorities.

She had previously received victim services in the past, but would ultimately continue her relationship with Riester.

According to the official report, the victim said that during their time together, they primarily lived in a travel trailer and would move to different locations. The victim said Riester controlled every aspect of her life, held her captive, and continuously beat her.

Detectives said when they identified Riester, a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 4, rangers with the U.S. Forest Service located Riester and his trailer parked near Fish Camp. They arrested Riester and turned him over to sheriff’s detectives. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

On Jan. 9th, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Riester, and he was arraigned in court for multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence.

Anyone with additional information about Jonathan Riester is asked to please contact Detective Markus Silva at (559) 600-8225. The case number is 22-15114.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are free services available in Fresno County.

For a list of programs, visit: domesticshelters.org/help/ca/fresno