FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are looking for a man who they say broke into the B.F. Sisk Courthouse in downtown Fresno.

California Highway Patrol officers say the break-in was discovered early Monday morning.

The CHP said the man gained access to the first floor. No damaged was reported they say the suspect was rummaging through the offices.

As the courthouse is a state building, the CHP handles incidents reported after-hours and weekends. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office polices the building during business hours.

No arrests have been made at this time.