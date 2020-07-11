KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released videos of would-be-thieves roaming around neighborhoods

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Friday of would-be-thieves roaming around neighborhoods looking around for any unlocked cars.

The videos were captured in neighborhoods near Grantland, Bullard, and Shields Avenues near Highway 168.

Authorities advise you lock your vehicle and remove all valuables before leaving your vehicle.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know