Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released videos of would-be-thieves roaming around neighborhoods

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Friday of would-be-thieves roaming around neighborhoods looking around for any unlocked cars.

The videos were captured in neighborhoods near Grantland, Bullard, and Shields Avenues near Highway 168.

Authorities advise you lock your vehicle and remove all valuables before leaving your vehicle.

