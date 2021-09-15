Fresno County man arrested for sex crimes, released from jail, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives say a man with a history of sexual offenses has been released from jail after being arrested for possessing and distributing “child sexual abuse material,” according to Fresno County Sheriff officials.

Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they arrested Anthony Emmanuel Escobedo of San Joaquin on Tuesday for, “possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.”

Deputies say detectives began investigating Escobedo after receiving information that he was using social media to share videos of child sexual abuse material.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says one of these videos showed a man raping a girl between the ages of three to five years old.

On Tuesday, officials say they were able to contact Escobedo at his home on the 22000 Block of W. Lincoln Avenue in San Joaquin.

While conducting a search warrant, detectives say electronic devices were seized from the home and will be analyzed during the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s department, Escobedo has an extensive criminal history related to sex crimes and has multiple active cases in Fresno County for forcible rape and indecent exposure.

Deputies say on three different occasions, Escobedo was caught masturbating near schools in Clovis and document reports state he has groped young girls and exposed himself to a child.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says due to these patterns of behavior, “it’s possible that other victims out there have not yet reported Escobedo’s illegal activity.”

According to deputies, Escobedo has lived in Fresno, Clovis, and Kingsburg.

Authorities say after Escobedo’s arrest, his bail was set at $40,000 and he has since then posted bond and been released from jail.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Escobedo to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144 or Detective Randy Heckman at (559) 977-0482.