Fresno County deputies searching for sex offender who failed to register

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a 29-year-old sex offender who has failed to register.

Deputies said Ricardo Lopez, 29, failed to register his new address with law enforcement, which is a requirement.

His last known address was in the 93725 zip code in Malaga.

Lopez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of four dots and his left hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.