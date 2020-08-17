Fresno County deputies search for potential sexual assault victims after suspect arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for children who are potential sexual assault victims.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, on Sunday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Fresno County for a report of inappropriate contact between a man and a teenage girl.

Deputies said they contacted a 13-year-old who said she met 33-year-old Nathan Gutierrez through social media when she was 12.

According to Botti, Gutierrez created an online relationship with the 12-year-old and later met her in person. During the encounter, Botti said Gutierrez sexually assaulted the child.

During their conversation with the girl, deputies said they learned there were other girls her age that Gutierrez was soliciting for sex.

Based on this information, detectives believe there could be additional victims in the community.

Gutierrez is facing multiple felony charges, including rape and committing a felony while out on bail. His current bail is set at $200,000.

They are asking residents that if you or someone you know believes they are a potential victim of Gutierrez or has general information about him that can help the investigation to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217 or Sgt. Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144.

