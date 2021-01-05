Fresno County deputies search for Dodge Charger allegedly involved in farm labor supervisor shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a black, early to mid-2000s model Dodge Charger that was recently involved in an armed robbery where the victim was shot.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti around 4:00 p.m. on Dec 31, a farm labor supervisor was parked in an SUV near the Valentine Market located at 1414 S. Valentine Avenue.

Botti said the supervisor was in the middle of passing out payroll checks to his employees when the Dodge Charger pulled up and a man got out. Botti says the man went to the SUV’s front passenger door, pointed a handgun, and spoke Spanish as he demanded money, he then shot out the window.

The 32-year-old victim put his SUV in reverse and sped away as the suspect was still hanging onto the vehicle. He fired more shots, striking the victim on his hands and leg.

The gunman reached into the SUV and grabbed cash and some payroll checks just as he was thrown off the door and into the middle of the roadway.

Botti said he got up and ran back to the Charger, which took off southbound on Valentine Ave. It is unknown how many people were in the Dodge.

The victim drove away to call the police and get medical attention.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman is described as being a light-skinned Hispanic with a tattoo on his neck. He’s approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, 180 lbs. with light brown hair, green eyes, and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, and white shorts.

Anyone with additional information about the car or anyone involved in this case is asked to please contact Detective Chris Centeno at (559) 600-8058 office / (559) 978- 2176 cell.