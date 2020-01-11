Fresno County deputies investigate homicide of Coalinga man in Huron

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are investigating the homicide of a Coalinga man who was killed in a late Friday night shooting in the west Fresno County town of Huron, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Huron Police received multiple calls of gunfire in the area of an apartment complex at 36200 Giffen Drive just before midnight, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

Officers and emergency crews responded and found a shooting victim on the ground who had died.

Officials identified the victim as Joel Aguiniga, 19, of Coalinga, who was known to stay in that area of Huron, Botti said.

Huron Police requested the Sheriff Office’s homicide unit to take the lead in the investigation.

Botti said detectives are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses and are canvassing the area for evidence.

Deputies have not identified a suspect at the time and do not have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Detective Carl Chalmers at 559-600-8207.

