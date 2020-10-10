Fresno County deputies investigate discovery of body along Hwy 180 near Dunlap

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities on Saturday morning are investigating the discovery of a body along Highway 180 near Dunlap, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 9:30 a.m. received a report of a body on the side of the road along Highway 180 near Dunlap Road, said Lt. Matt Alexander. Arriving deputies confirmed that a body was at the scene and the circumstances appeared suspicious.

No other information was immediately available.

