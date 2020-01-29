Fresno County DA holds press conference in Debbie Dorian murder case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the status of a suspect taken into custody in the 1996 murder of 22-year-old Fresno State student Debbie Dorian.

Dorian’s body was found by her father. Investigators determined she had been bound, gagged and raped.

DNA samples were recovered at the crime scene and police were able to match those samples to evidence in 8 sexual assaults and kidnappings in Visalia from 1999 to 2002. At that time, DNA technology was in its infancy and the DNA could never be directly linked to a suspect.

Nickey Duane Stane, 52, of Visalia, was arrested by authorities Wednesday after being connected with four sexual assaults in the Visalia area that occurred from 1999 to 2002, though police there said he could be connected to three others.

Authorities said they were able to crack the case through recent improvements in DNA matching technology, and compared their investigation with the Golden State Killer case.

At the time of Stane’s arrest, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said: “A DNA sample was obtained by the suspect and the DOJ lab was able to confirm a match of that sample to the DNA profile obtained in this investigation back in 1999.”

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will also address the status of Stane’s pending sexual assault charges in Tulare County. Smittcamp will be joined by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.