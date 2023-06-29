MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A correctional officer with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Madera on Wednesday on suspicion of several charges, officials say.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cuthbert, a Fresno County correctional officer, was arrested on suspicion of several rape and sodomy charges.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials say Cuthbert was put on leave while an internal investigation is taking place.

Cuthbert was in Madera County Superior Court on Thursday. However, according to officials, his arraignment was set to be continued on July 3.

Jail records show Cuthbert’s bail was set at $7.2 million.