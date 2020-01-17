Fresno County convenience store burglarized, possibly connected with Kings County cases

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men burglarized a Fresno County convenience store and loaded up on cigarettes and snacks in a case that has possible links to a string of similar burglaries in Kings County, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The burglary reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. on Jan. 7 at a Shell gas station at 3610 W. Mt. Whitney Ave. in Riverdale, spokesman Tony Botti said. Surveillance video shows two men broke through the front door and triggered the security alarm.

Both suspects went behind the counter and loaded plastic storage containers with dozens of packs of cigarettes and cans of chewing tobacco. They also raided the snack rack, taking several candy bars and packs of gum before leaving.

Botti said the total merchandise loss is estimated to be thousands of dollars.

The men arrived and left in a dark-colored four-door car, the Sheriff’s Office said. They covered themselves with hooded sweatshirts and masks. One of the suspects appears to be wearing black Air Jordan shoes.

Sheriff’s property crimes detectives are working with investigators at Hanford Police, which had several similar recent burglaries of businesses, Botti said.

He added that the suspects in those cases match the descriptions of the thieves involved in Fresno County.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8172.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.