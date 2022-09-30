FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, where she had been getting medical treatment since August.

2012 photo of Susan Russo.

She was 67 years old at the time of her death.

Investigators said that Russo had arranged the murder of her husband, David Russo, a Senior Chief Petty Officer at Lemoore Naval Air Station.

Authorities said Russo had planned to kill her husband in order to get his one million dollar life insurance policy.

Russo had reportedly been having an affair and had convinced her boyfriend and one of her friends to help carry out the murder.

After her 1995 conviction on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, Russo was sentenced to life in prison and later moved to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

In April 2017, Russo’s sentence was commuted to 25-years-to life by then-Governor Jerry Brown, giving her a chance at parole.

Brown decided a year later to block Russo’s parole.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office will be carrying out an autopsy to determine Russo’s cause of death.