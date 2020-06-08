Fresno Co. Sheriff’s crack-down on gang violence in the small town of San Joaquin

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was out in full force this weekend after four shootings in the past 12 days.

Many residents are frustrated with the growing gang activity. They say it has gotten worse over the years.

Deputies are patrolling the streets of San Joaquin, the heavy presence is in response to the uptick in gang violence.

“We’re trying to make sure the residents feel safe in their town, we understand that this is a big problem and we understand that all of these shootings are gang-related,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Of the four shootings in the last two weeks, deputies say a 19-year-old was killed and two others were injured.

Deputies say a total of five people are now in custody, ranging from 17 to 20-years-old. Three of which are facing attempted murder.

A fifth 17-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday, with the help of a search warrant, deputies finding two guns.

“Our victims and suspects have already, already been identified as either gang members, gang affiliates, or gang associates,” Pursell said.

The residents held a community meeting Friday night.

“We are trying to work with the community to solve these, we need cooperative victims to come forward to that are willing to testify, we understand that it’s hard, we understand that they fear retaliation but we want to work with the community to help solve this to help eradicate the gang violence in this town,” Pursell said.

Deputies are asking if anyone has information on any of these shootings to give them a call, (559) 600-3111.

