FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Juvenile Correctional Officer was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling drugs to a person in custody at the Juvenile Justice Campus, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 48-year-old Robert Lopez of Sanger was arrested at his home early Wednesday morning.

Our Juvenile Correctional Officers (JCO) are in a critical position of trust and are often the primary adults and even role models with whom our youth interact. The arrest of JCO Robert Lopez for selling, furnishing, or giving away illegal drugs to a person in custody at the Juvenile Justice Campus (Juvenile Hall) reveals unacceptable and abhorrent behavior, especially from someone in a position of authority and trust. Criminal behavior of peace officers in our employ will not be tolerated. Our Probation department will fully cooperate with our fellow Fresno County District Attorney and Sheriff in this investigation, and continue to work on procedures to prevent this type of criminal act from occurring in our department. Chief Probation Officer Kirk Haynes

Deputies say he was arrested under suspicion of smuggling drugs into a jail, and he is a Juvenile Correctional Officer with the Juvenile Justice Campus (Juvenile Hall).

Deputies say Lopez’s court date is set for Aug. 15 around 8:00 a.m. and is on paid administrative leave.