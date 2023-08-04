FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help to close a murder investigation that has been ongoing since Oct. 10, 1993.

That day, deputies found the body of 31-year-old Bernice Wright who had been shot and stabbed to death, near Orange Avenue and Manning Avenue southeast of Easton.

But now, they have D.N.A. evidence that has linked who they believe is responsible.

Deputies are not on the hunt for a man, Manuel Mendoza, after a hit on his D.N.A. from the CODIS Database, after it was collected at the scene of the crime came back in 2021.

“It’s just a tragic case. And like so many that we have, if we don’t get the leads they turn into these cold cases. And now that we’ve developed this new information, we’re hoping that somebody can come forward and help us to deliver the message to the family, that we’ve captured the killer,” said Tony Botti, public information officer for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

However, even after the big break in the case in 2021, Mendoza has still not been found.

“We believe he’s about 49 years old right now. We do know that he travels back and forth between Mexico and California,” said Botti.

The sheriff’s office provided us with the latest pictures they could see of Mendoza when he was about 25 years old.

It’s unknown exactly where he’s from, but Botti said he has spent time in Turlock, southern Fresno County, and he does have a prior criminal history.

Mendoza also has six different aliases listed in his file; he is also known as Miguel Barragan, Aguilar, Manuel Purvandro Acosta, Miguel Costa, and Manuel Barragan.

He is described as Hispanic, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mendoza also has two birthdates in his file, Aug. 20, 1973, and Feb. 20, 1975.

“We just hope by publicizing this that the public might remember the case, recognize him, and then of course, keep their eyes out now that if they do see him, or hear that he’s in the area to please give us a call right away,” said Botti.

Botti told us since authorities are aware of Mendoza’s travels to and from Mexico, they have alerted border patrol to keep an eye out for him.