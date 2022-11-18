FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State.

Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues.

Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip of a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk refused and the suspect left. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.