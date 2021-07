FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 7-11 clerk and an alleged shoplifter are in the hospital after a confrontation Monday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police said they got a call around 3:00 a.m. about someone trying to shoplift at a 7-11 near Shaw and Cedar avenues.

The clerk told officers they confronted the suspect and then they got into a physical altercation police say the suspect then ran away.

After a witness identified the suspect police were able to arrest him, police said.