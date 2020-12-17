Fresno church robbed, vandalized over the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno church has been robbed and vandalized.

The pastor is asking for the public’s help to continue to serve his community.

The doors and windows are boarded up at Maranatha Church of the Nazarene in Fresno after being broken into over the weekend.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad for me to see what they are doing in our community,” said Jose Tason, Senior Pastor Maranatha Church.

The pastor said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen, including guitars, a piano, an amplifier, and sound equipment.

Media equipment was also taken.

That included cameras, computers, microphones and projectors, which were all being used to stream their services online.

“The most damage is not to the church it’s to the people that come into the church to receive the word of God,” explained Pastor Tason. “And be affected now that we don’t have the way to have the opportunity to do what we do.”

For the past eight years, the church has been handing out toys to local families during the holiday season.

Last year alone they gifted toys to 1,200 children.

This year, the church had the same plan and had been saving for the toy giveaway all year, but with the robbery Pastor Tason says things could change.

“Unfortunately our first priority is to secure the church and replace everything that was vandalized,” Pastor Tason explained.

The church is now asking for the public’s help to either donate toys or donate money to purchase toys, and keep their annual tradition alive. You can make a donation here.