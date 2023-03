FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department say they are investigating after officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” call in southeast Fresno.

Officers say they responded to the area of Clay Avenue and 11th Street around 6:00 a.m. Officers say they found intoxicated people in the backyard of a home and found shell casings.

Officials say nothing was struck and they are investigating.