FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A local business owner says she’s considering closing up shop after she was hit by burglars three times in the last month.

Strut Hair Solutions on Blackstone Avenue near Shaw was first robbed back on April 3, April 17, and again Thursday morning.

The owner says $50,000 of merchandise was taken.

Here’s a look at the van that the owner says was used in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.