Fresno business owner used hidden cameras to make child pornography of family members, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 57-year-old Fresno man was arrested after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says he used hidden cameras to manufacture child pornography.

According to deputies, 57-year-old Todd Mumma of Fresno had hidden cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms inside a Fresno home, allowing him to secretly record family members while they were undressed.

Detectives received a tip Friday that led to serving a search warrant on a home at the 11000 block of Glen Castle Way in Fresno. They reported finding numerous cameras and electronic storage devices that contained multiple pornographic images of children.

Investigators say they followed a lead to Select Business Systems, a company owned by Mumma, in the 7500 block of N. Del Mar Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered another device that included a hidden camera.

Investigators believe some victims who visited Mumma’s house were unknowingly recorded. Anyone who thinks they may have been recorded is asked to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.

Mumma was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges of manufacturing child pornography and misdemeanor peeping. His bail was set at $40,000 and he has paid his bond and was released from custody.

