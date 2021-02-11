Fresno brothers indicted by federal grand jury for conspiring to distribute over 1,000 fentanyl pills

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Fresno brothers have been indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for conspiring to distribute over 1,000 fentanyl pills, according to the Justice Department.

Mario Garcia, 27, and Isaiah Garcia, 18, were formally charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, said U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott. Garcia was also charged on possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Court documents revealed that between Oct. 2, 2020 and Dec. 16, 2020, the brothers conspired to distribute over 1,000 fentanyl pills. Garcia is currently in jail awaiting trial in a robbery case.

If convicted, the brothers face a mandatory minimum five year prison term and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine, the Justice Department said.