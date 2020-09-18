Fresno boy arrested on murder charges in Oakland

OAKLAND, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a Fresno boy Wednesday after they say he killed a Northern California girl.

Oakland Police said officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Solano Way in Oakland for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a girl with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The girl was from Pittsburg, California; but her identity hasn’t been released.

Neither the victim nor the suspect’s ages were immediately available.

No other details were immediately available.

