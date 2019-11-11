Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Fresno apartment complex struck six times by bullets, piercing a gas line

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno shooting caused a gas line leak, evacuating residents from their homes Sunday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Tyler Avenue and Clark Street, according to Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Two suspects allegedly open fired at an apartment complex, not hitting any victims but piercing a gas line.

Residents were evacuated until PG&E was able to repair the leak.

At least six bullet casings were found in the roadway as detectives were piecing together what led up to the shooting. They are hoping to find witnesses and/or surveillance footage of the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com