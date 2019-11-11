Fresno apartment complex struck six times by bullets, piercing a gas line

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno shooting caused a gas line leak, evacuating residents from their homes Sunday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Tyler Avenue and Clark Street, according to Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Two suspects allegedly open fired at an apartment complex, not hitting any victims but piercing a gas line.

Residents were evacuated until PG&E was able to repair the leak.

At least six bullet casings were found in the roadway as detectives were piecing together what led up to the shooting. They are hoping to find witnesses and/or surveillance footage of the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

