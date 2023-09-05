CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was detained along a Fresno highway Tuesday afternoon after fleeing from a store he had just shoplifted from, according to the Clovis Highway Patrol.

Police say around 4:10 p.m. the Home Depot in the area of Shaw and Willow Avenues contacted them regarding a known shoplifter in the store.

By the time officers arrived, they said the suspect had driven away from the parking lot after stealing items from the store again.

He failed to stop and authorities say they pursued him to the Fowler Avenue exit on Highway 180 where he was pulled over and eventually detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.