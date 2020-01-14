Fowler City Councilman burglarizes his ex-girlfriend’s home, police say

FOWLER, California (KGPE) – A Fowler City Councilman has been arrested after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

According to Folwer Police, 57-year-old Mark Rodriguez forced entry into the victim’s home Saturday around 6.30 a.m. while she was out of town. She saw him on security cameras and called police.

Officers say the two lived close to each other but were not living together at the time. The couple had broken up a few weeks prior to the incident.

Fresno County Jail records show Rodriguez was booked behind bars following his arrest Saturday and released with a citation shortly before 2 p.m. the same day.

Charges have been filed with Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

