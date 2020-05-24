Four were arrested in Porterville after probation check, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Four adults were arrested on Saturday after a probation check in Porterville, police say.

Officers with the Porterville Police Department say they conducted a probation compliance check and serve an arrest warrant at a home located in the 1100 block of W. Tomah Ave at around 12:34 p.m.

When officers arrived to the home they say they contacted Sara Lamas, 31, and Daniel Segura, 51. Both were discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Lamas had initially provided a false name to officers and was found to be on active probation. Segura had active warrants for his arrest as well.

Throughout the investigation officers contacted Adriana Pena, 28, and Rene Hernandez, 33, hiding inside a bedroom.

Pena and Hernandez’s bedroom revealed them to be in possession of a reported stolen purse and bank cards from a home burglary, narcotic paraphernalia, and a usable amount of methamphetamine.

Live ammunition was also located in the bedroom which both are prohibited from possessing due to being previously convicted felons.

Both Hernandez and Lamas were found to be under the influence of a controlled as well.









Lamas and Segura were both booked in to the Tulare County Jail, while Pena and Hernandez were arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, burglary during a state emergency, residence burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a home for narcotic use. Pena was also charged for providing a false name to a peace officer.

