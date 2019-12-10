Four wanted after a 19-year-old was shot through his bedroom window and died days later, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Four suspects are wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old who police say was shot through his bedroom window almost two weeks ago.

Fresno Police confirmed Monday that Enrique Vega was the victim of the shooting near Tyler Avenue and Clark Street on Nov. 27.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, the Police Department said Monday.

Homicide detectives are searching for two male and two female suspects in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Bartlett Ledbetter at (559) 621- 2446 or Primitivo Diaz at (559) 621- 2422. Information can also be called in anonymously through Valley Crime Stoppers on 559-498-7867.

