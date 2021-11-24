Four teens arrested in connection to armed robberies and vehicle pursuit, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested four teenagers in connection to a string of armed robberies early Wednesday morning, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at an AM/PM store located at the intersection of Highway 180 and Brawley Avenue.

Officials say two people entered the location and robbed the clerk of cash and tobacco products before fleeing in a car. According to deputies, one of the two subjects was armed with a rifle and fired a round into the wall before robbing the AM/PM.

Authorities say deputies were able to access surveillance video and get a description of the suspects’ vehicle, which detectives described as a 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was alerted of an armed robbery at the U & A mini-mart located at Highway 180 and Academy Avenue. Detectives say four people had gone into the store, one who was armed with a rifle and robbed the clerk of alcohol and cash.

According to detectives, a deputy responding to the incident saw a car that appeared to be the suspect vehicle fleeing from the area. Officials say he attempted to make a traffic stop on the car, which was driving up to 100 mph and refusing to pull over.

Investigators say assisting deputies set up spike strips which the suspect then ran over. Instead of stopping, deputies say the suspect continued driving with two flat tires before stopping in the area of Clovis and Huntington Avenues.

According to authorities, four people got out of the car and ran away, but deputies were able to chase after them and take them all into custody.

Property crimes detectives say Isaiah Mata, 18 of Clovis, Francisco Leon, 18 of Reedley, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were all arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail and juvenile hall for charges in connection to the robberies.

Authorities say a search of the suspect’s car, which was determined to be stolen, revealed a rifle and various items taken during the robberies.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.