Four men arrested after shooting at multiple homes in Merced, according to police

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four men have been arrested for shooting at multiple homes in Merced on Friday, police say.

Authorities say they responded near the area of 2600 block of 8th Avenue at around 12:48 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

When authorities arrived they say they located a home with several bullet strikes and several cartridge casings at the location.

Just a few hours later at 2:22 a.m. authorities say they received another call of a home being struck by multiple bullets near the area of 1100 block of Evening Star. While at the scene authorities say they learned an additional family had their home struck by bullets in the area of 2800 block of Santa Cruz Ct.

The victims of the three shootings were all family members and had problems with one of the suspects identified at 20-year-old William Pia, according to officers.

Detectives say they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home Pia was located near the area of 3700 blocks of Quail Avenue. When authorities arrived they say Pia was uncooperative and made statements regarding the shootings.

Officers say they were able to talk to the six individuals about the shootings that were at the home, where Pia was located.

While at the home officers say they located two handguns, ammunition, gloves, and ski masks. There were also controlled substances located, which appeared to be for the sale of narcotics.

Authorities say Pia confessed to police about committing all three shootings and arrested three other suspects for their involvement in the shootings.

The other three suspects were identified as 19-year-old Brandon Darrett, 20-year-old Johnny Shamoun, and 18- year-old Joseph Pia.







Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Salyers at (209) 388-7771.

