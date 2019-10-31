Former Kingsburg resident arrested in cold case murder of 6-week-old daughter

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A former Kingsburg resident now living in Southern California was arrested Wednesday in the previously unsolved murder of his 6-week-old daughter, the Kingsburg Police Department said.

The suspect, Jose David Cerna, 32, was arrested by Long Beach Police and was later turned over to Kingsburg detectives.

The case began on June 28, 2008, when authorities received a 911 call in the 1100 block of Lewis Street in Kingsburg, Police Chief Neil Dadian said. The 6-week-old victim was pronounced dead the next day at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, a homicide.

Kingsburg police conducted an initial investigation but did not result in a filing by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Dadian said. The case was re-evaluated in 2016 by the department.

Detectives began actively working the case in October 2018, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued on October 29 by a Fresno County Superior Court judge.

Cerna is currently held on $1.5 million in bail according to jail records.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.