COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A former Coalinga High School assistant tennis coach has been arrested in a youth sex crime investigation, according to officials.

The Coalinga Police Department (CPD) in collaboration with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force (ICAC) wrapped up a month-long investigation Friday and identified the assistant tennis coach as 23-year-old Paul Carmona.

According to police, Carmona was accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to underage female students.

With the help of CPD and ICAC, Carmona was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was issued for his residence.

Police say Carmona was taken into custody for charges including sending explicit photos to a minor and attempting to commit a sex crime or felony with a minor.