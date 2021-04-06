Former Clovis City Council candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs charged with petty theft

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE)- A former candidate for the Clovis City Council has now been charged with petty theft after police say he was caught on camera stealing his opponent’s campaign signs.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Hermandeep Nagra, 32, has been charged with one misdemeanor petty theft and one count of receiving stolen property.

The thefts were uncovered in January after the Clovis Police Department started looking into a report from councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua, who said over 40 of his campaign signs had been stolen throughout the city.

After looking through several city cameras, officers say they were able to uncover a video of two people stealing the signs and that one of them matched Nagra’s description.

Detectives carried out a search warrant at Nagra’s home, where they say they found some of the stolen campaign signs.

Nagra was arrested on January 28 and is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on April 8, 2021.

If convicted, Nagra faces up to one year in the Fresno County Jail.