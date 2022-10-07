Booking photo of David Nehring provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 81-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing a minor may have committed similar crimes with more underage victims, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 8, officials said David Nehring of Auberry was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of sodomy with a minor.

Nehring’s bail had been set at $70,000. He posted bond later that same day and was released from custody.

While investigating, detectives said they learned that Nehring held several positions in the community, giving him multiple opportunities to speak with children.

Investigators said Nehring served as a member of a Boy Scouts troop, the Auberry Volunteer Fire Department, and a local Mormon church.

Officials said Nehring may have had inappropriate contact with other children who have not yet come forward to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Andrew Moreno at (559) 974-6634.