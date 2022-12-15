CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Manuel Alejandro Rivera Miranda, 20

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft of packages from a home in the Harlan Ranch area. Inside the car, were several unopened packages from multiple different homes.

The person arrested was identified by police as 20-year-old Manuel Alejandro Rivera Miranda of Fresno. He was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and theft of mail.

Officials add that the recovered stolen property that was identifiable is being returned to the owners today by officers.