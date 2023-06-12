VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Footage from the Visalia store where two people were killed over the weekend has been released, showing the moment police say an armed 16-year-old pointed a gun at the two store clerks.

The footage released Monday shows the 20-year-old clerk taking out his gun, and pointing it back at the armed robber. The then shows the robber running into the parking lot, where he collapses after being shot.

The clerk was identified by the family as 20-year-old Krish Singh. Customers who knew him stopped by the EZ Mart Liquor Store on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street on Monday to light candles and pay their respects.

“He was going to be 21 in December which is never going to come for me,” said his father Partap Singh.

Pat Singh is the owner of the EZ Mart Liquor Store; Krish was his only son.

“Only one, right now I’m lonely. My wife she’s dying at home.”

Krish was about to close up shop when the shooting began, both of them killing the other. Investigators say they got into a gun battle and shot each other multiple times.

From what the detectives said, they had found him already dead at the scene. The suspected 16-year-old robber was transported to the hospital, where he too died of his injuries.

The store will remain closed until further notice. The 16-year-old suspect has not been officially identified.