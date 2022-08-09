FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Florida was arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Miami was booked on suspicion of robbery on Friday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the Shop N Gas at 4386 W. Shields Avenue in Fresno County. There they established that a man had entered the business and used a handgun to threaten the staff – leaving with stolen cash and lottery tickets.

Deputies established a description of the suspect – who was described as wearing all black and leaving the store in a white Kia sedan. Detectives say they located the car and the driver later that day.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.