FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A convicted felon was found with a flare gun following a traffic stop in Fresno, according to the police department.

According to a post on social media on Wednesday, officers attempted the traffic stop at McKinley Avenue and Highway 41. The vehicle did not yield, and the officers followed it from a safe distance until it stopped between Chestnut Avenue and Thomas Avenue.

According to officials, the vehicle was reported stolen and the driver was a convicted felon. Officers conducted a search on the vehicle and were able to locate a flare gun with 15 live rounds of flare ammunition.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for possession of the stolen vehicles and possession of a firearm while being a felon, officials say.