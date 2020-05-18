Five teens shot, wounded at Bakersfield apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Five teenagers were shot and wounded when someone fired into a Bakersfield apartment.

The victims — three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds — were hospitalized in Bakersfield with moderate injuries. All are in stable condition.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims around 12:30 a.m. at the apartment complex north of downtown Bakersfield.

Police say an unidentified shooter fired multiple rounds into one unit, striking five people.

The relationship between the victims isn’t clear, and it’s not known if they all lived in the apartment together.

Police didn’t release a description of the shooter, who remains at large.

