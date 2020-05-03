Five gang members arrested for possession of drugs and fleeing from police in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five men were arrested on Saturday night for leading police into a pursuit while throwing narcotics out of the window in Merced.

Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit say they attempted to stop a silver BMW at Grogan and Wardrobe Avenue for a traffic violation at around 7:00 p.m.

While attempting to make the vehicle stop, the BMW sped off and lead police into a pursuit. The suspects inside the vehicle threw a bag of drugs out the window during the pursuit, authorities say.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of Highway 140 and Massasso Street.

Officers arrested the driver identified as 25-year-old Robert Chavez and four other passengers in the vehicle, Stephen Johnson, 28, Amiel Hicks, 19, Cornelius Gilchrist, 28 and

Carlos Martinez, 26.

Officers say they found a bag of narcotics, which contained 182 ecstasy pills.











The five men were cited for possession of narcotics for sales, transportation of narcotics, and gang enhancements.

Chavez was also cited for felony evading and driving a vehicle with no license and he was in possession of a large sum of money.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Opinski at (209) 769-6941.

