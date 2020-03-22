Five arrested in Porterville for illegal narcotic activity

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five were arrested for illegal narcotic activity in Porterville on Saturday, according to police.

Police with the Porterville Police Department say they received information about illegal narcotic activity at a home located in the 500 block of North Second Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say they contacted five suspects identified as Jerry Clark, 51, Alyssa Penic, 23, Clarence Logan,59, Priscilla Tindle 46, and Armando Ortega 40. The five suspects were arrested.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is urged to call and report it to the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

