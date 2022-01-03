Five arrested during New Years day street racing enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers arrested five people and handed out numerous citations during a multi-agency street racing operation Saturday.

Police said the goal of the operation was to help combat illegal street racing.

Below are the citation numbers from the operation:

200 traffic stops

22 impounded vehicles

Three speed citations

One right of way citation

21 modified exhaust citations

62 equipment citations

One DUI arrest

Four felony arrests

Officers issued 138 total citations and impounded 22 vehicles.

If you would like to report street racing information, you can call the Fresno Police tipline 559-621-7223 (RACE).