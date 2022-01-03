Five arrested during New Years day street racing enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers arrested five people and handed out numerous citations during a multi-agency street racing operation Saturday.
Police said the goal of the operation was to help combat illegal street racing.
Below are the citation numbers from the operation:
- 200 traffic stops
- 22 impounded vehicles
- Three speed citations
- One right of way citation
- 21 modified exhaust citations
- 62 equipment citations
- One DUI arrest
- Four felony arrests
Officers issued 138 total citations and impounded 22 vehicles.
If you would like to report street racing information, you can call the Fresno Police tipline 559-621-7223 (RACE).