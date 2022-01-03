Five arrested during New Years day street racing enforcement operation

Image courtesy of Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers arrested five people and handed out numerous citations during a multi-agency street racing operation Saturday.

Police said the goal of the operation was to help combat illegal street racing.

Below are the citation numbers from the operation:

  • 200 traffic stops
  • 22 impounded vehicles
  • Three speed citations
  • One right of way citation
  • 21 modified exhaust citations
  • 62 equipment citations
  • One DUI arrest
  • Four felony arrests

Officers issued 138 total citations and impounded 22 vehicles.

If you would like to report street racing information, you can call the Fresno Police tipline 559-621-7223 (RACE).

