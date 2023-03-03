MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on weapon charges after a disturbance, officials with the Merced Police Department said.

Police say, on Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Modoc Street to a report of a disturbance in a residential area.

When officers located the disturbance, they encountered 37-year-old Nathaniel Martinez, standing near the road. Officers say he was holding a firearm but cooperated during the contact.

Police say the weapon was an un-serialized Glock-style, 9mm semi-automatic firearm. Martinez was arrested on suspicion of weapon charges and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Arias at (209) 388-7812 or by email at ariasa@cityofmerced.org.