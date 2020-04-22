Fire crews respond to ATM machine fire in Visalia, $100k in damages

Breaking News
VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — An ATM machine burned on Wednesday morning in Visalia causing $100,000 in damages, according to authorities.

Fire crews were dispatched to 3707 S. Mooney Boulevard at around 6 a.m. for report of a possible commercial fire.

When fire crews arrived they say there was smoke and fire coming out of an ATM machine near the front doors of Wells Fargo Bank.

The fire in the ATM machine was quickly extinguished, but fire crews say they had to make entry into the business and then force entry into a locked room on the inside to completely extinguish any remaining fire, according to authorities.

Seventeen personnel responded to this incident, fire officials say.

No injuries were reported.

According to authorities, damage to the ATM and the building was estimated at $70,000 and approximately $30,000 damage to the contents of the room inside the bank.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was determined to be arson set by an unknown individual approximately 20 minutes before fire crews showing up to the scene.

