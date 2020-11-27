Fire crews battle laundry room fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a laundry room fire Friday morning in northeast Fresno.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. near Sierra Avenue and Fresno Street at a mobile home park.

Fire officials say crews responded to a small warming fire in the laundry room Thursday night around 9 p.m. 

They say the same room caught fire this morning and was fully involved when firefighters arrived. 

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking into how the fire started.

