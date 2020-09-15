Fire burns southeast Fresno church

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire at a southeast Fresno church.

The Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. near Jackson and Thomas avenues.

Fresno fire said they were able to stop the fire from spreading but the main building is a total loss.

Investigators said the fire is suspicious and the church has had problems with homeless people.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com