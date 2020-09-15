Fire burns southeast Fresno church

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire at a southeast Fresno church.

The Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. near Jackson and Thomas avenues.

Fresno fire said they were able to stop the fire from spreading but the main building is a total loss.

Investigators said the fire is suspicious and the church has had problems with homeless people.

