FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A small fire burned the wall of the ‘Triangle Burger’ in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue.

Fresno Fire said they found that someone had dumped the contents of exterior trash cans on the ground next to the structure and lit them on fire.

Fire crews knocked down the fire quickly preventing the fire reaching the building.