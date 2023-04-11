VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old was arrested following a fire at a cemetery in Visalia on Tuesday, according to the police department.

Officers say there were dispatched at around 3:15 p.m. following a report of a shrub fire on the grounds of the Visalia Public Cemetary. Officers located the fire and were able to extinguish it.

29-year-old Dravion Hicks was located in the area and detained, officials say. Investigators add that other shrubs were also found to have been burned. Officers were able to gather evidence and determine that Hicks was responsible for the fires. He was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for Arson.

Officials add that no gravesites were damaged by the fires.